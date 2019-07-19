Eastern Cape elects its promoters' body

While other provinces are still enmeshed in bickering over the appointment of boxing promoters' associations, Eastern Cape has elected its provincial structure - which will be in office for a year.

An annual general meeting (AGM) was this week jointly hosted by the provincial government and Boxing SA outside East London.

The three-day gathering coincided with a workshop which was attended by MEC for sports Fezeka Bayeni, BSA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka and board member Khulile Radu.

It is understood that 29 of the 30 BSA registered promoters attended the gathering, and Tando Zonke was elected unopposed as chairman of the Eastern Cape Promoters Association (ECPA).