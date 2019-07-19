Eastern Cape elects its promoters' body
While other provinces are still enmeshed in bickering over the appointment of boxing promoters' associations, Eastern Cape has elected its provincial structure - which will be in office for a year.
An annual general meeting (AGM) was this week jointly hosted by the provincial government and Boxing SA outside East London.
The three-day gathering coincided with a workshop which was attended by MEC for sports Fezeka Bayeni, BSA CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka and board member Khulile Radu.
It is understood that 29 of the 30 BSA registered promoters attended the gathering, and Tando Zonke was elected unopposed as chairman of the Eastern Cape Promoters Association (ECPA).
Khaya Majeke is Zonke's deputy while Bongani Zulu is secretary-general. Monica Goci is the deputy secretary- general while Sbongile Kebe is treasurer. Additional members are Thobela Ngodwana, Khwezi Booi, Mlungisi Siyo and Thando Nqanqali.
Zonke paid tribute to BSA and the department of sport for the support. "When there were problems, they quickly intervened and showed us the way," said Zonke.
"The reason for the AGM was that there were two structures - the one run by myself and the other by Ayanda Matiti. We negotiated for unity after realising that this thing of two structures was not working."
Meanwhile, 55-year-old American four-weight division champion Pernell "Sweet Pea" Whittaker has died after being hit by a car on Sunday.