Buthelezi happy as his purse is settled

IBO junior bantamweight boxing champion Gideon "Hardcore" Buthelezi is a happy man. This after East London top boxing promoter Ayanda Matiti paid him the balance of his purse money for the fight Buthelezi fought in the main bout under the auspices of Matiti's Xaba Promotions and Events at East London's ICC Hall on July 27.

"I received my money from Ayanda and I am very happy," said the 32-year-old boxer from Boipatong in the Vaal. "I was with him in East London on Friday. We had a meeting and he assured me that I will get my money on Saturday and indeed I got it."

A father of two, Buthelezi added: "My family will be okay. I was concerned about my two children and my mother, who is sick."

He said the initial contract he signed to defend against 26-year-old Argentinian Lucas Emmanuel Fernandez Leone was for R450 000.