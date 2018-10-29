Why Gigaba owned up to viral sexting video

Home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba yesterday chose to apologise for his sexting video after he was blackmailed to pay R5m or be humiliated.

The last demand to Gigaba was made on Saturday, according to sources. Gigaba released a statement and made a public apology after he was for the first time sent the video of himself in a compromising position.

He said the "video was stolen when my communication got illegally intercepted".

Yesterday, in another video circulated, Gigaba, flanked by his wife Noma, appeared to be speaking at a church service where he thanked congregants for their prayers.

" ...leaders are imperfect, we are human ... Moses was not ... David was not, he committed a sin himself when he was asked about he said whoever did this must be killed ..." Gigaba said to applause.

He apologised "for the pain and embarrassment the likely wider distribution of this private material will cause".

It was the first time in over a year of threats that the blackmailers sent Gigaba the video.