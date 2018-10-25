Tete prefers novice for clash in world series semis

South Africa's global boxing star Zolani Tete says he prefers meeting Ryan Burnett instead of 36-year-old Nonito Donaire in the semifinal of the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) because Burnett is fresh, young and will bring the best out of him.

Burnett, 26, meets Donaire in the last quarterfinal in Glasgow on November 3.

Tete holds the WBO bantamweight belt and he proceeded to the semifinal of the WBSS after defeating Russian Mikhail "Misha" Aloyan on points in Russia two weekends ago.

Tete, the knockout artist who boasts 21 short-route wins in 28 victories against three losses, explained that he did not prefer Burnett because he is slightly inexperienced at 19-0 compared to Donaire who has 24 knockouts in 38 wins against five losses.

"I prefer Burnett because he is much fresher than Donaire," said Tete yesterday.

"I want young and fresh boys who will bring the best out of me.

"Bear in mind that the competition in the final will be very serious. Both Naoya Inoue and Emmanuel Rodriguez are fresh.

"But after all who wins between Ryan and Donaire will be warm welcomed. I will be ready to rock and roll."