Tete and Budler fly the flag for BSA at SA awards

Boxing South Africa cannot wait for November 11 to witness top fighters vie for honours during the 13th edition of the annual SA Sports Awards in Bloemfontein.

WBA Super and the Ring Magazine junior flyweight holder Hekkie "Hexecutioner" Budler, WBO bantamweight global champion Zolani "Last Born" Tete and veteran boxing photographer Nick Lourens will represent boxing at the awards in the Free State.

It is the second time in succession that the boxing fraternity is being represented in these awards.

Tete was nominated for the sports star of the year award last year but lost out to long jumper Luvo Manyonga.

This time, Budler is nominated alongside ace athlete Caster Semenya and cricketer Kagiso Rabada. Budler made history when he won the WBA and IBF titles simultaneously in Japan, becoming the first South African fighter to achieve that feat.