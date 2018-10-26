Groth stunned by fast rise to boxing champ
Never in a million years did former mixed martial arts fighter Wade Groth think that he would be a South African boxing champion in less than 10 fights.
Neither did his trainer Raymond Cerfonteyn dream that his charge, who fought his first professional boxing match on April 6 last year, would achieve such a feat so quick.
Groth did it after just seven fights.
He first won the interim title, beating Wynand Mulder on August 10, because Boxing SA had given champion Barend van Rooyen time to deal with his personal issues after being suspended for two years for failing a dope test.
Van Rooyen advised BSA in writing last week that he was vacating the title, clearing the way for Groth to be upgraded from interim champ to fully fledged champion.
CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka confirmed Groth's new status to Sowetan.
"We want to congratulate the new champion," Lejaka said.
Groth's name has been included on a list of local fighters who won national titles in less than 10 fights. That list includes Vic Toweel, Thabiso Mchunu (cruiserweight) and Azinga Fuzile (featherweight).
Groth, 30, from the south of Johannesburg, said: "It is an honour to be crowned SA champion and it feels good. It was my dream and a goal to become an SA champion but I did not think it would happen so soon. I am going to keep working hard to improve so that I become one of the great champions."
Cerfonteyn is delighted to produce his first SA champion from his Sugar Ray Boxing Club in Glenvista.
"For me, it is about the boys," he said modestly.
Groth will put his title on the line against Walter Dlamini in Golden Gloves' "Repeat or Revenge" bill that will be headlined by the rematch between African Boxing Union cruiserweight champion Thomas Oosthuizen and Thabiso Mchunu on December 8.