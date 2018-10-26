Groth stunned by fast rise to boxing champ

Never in a million years did former mixed martial arts fighter Wade Groth think that he would be a South African boxing champion in less than 10 fights.

Neither did his trainer Raymond Cerfonteyn dream that his charge, who fought his first professional boxing match on April 6 last year, would achieve such a feat so quick.

Groth did it after just seven fights.

He first won the interim title, beating Wynand Mulder on August 10, because Boxing SA had given champion Barend van Rooyen time to deal with his personal issues after being suspended for two years for failing a dope test.

Van Rooyen advised BSA in writing last week that he was vacating the title, clearing the way for Groth to be upgraded from interim champ to fully fledged champion.

CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka confirmed Groth's new status to Sowetan.