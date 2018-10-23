Loss signals end of line for Klassen
Accomplished former triple world boxing champ Malcolm "The Stone" Klassen has finally drawn the curtain on his illustrious career that has spanned 18 years.
"This is it," said the 36-year- old former World Boxing Federation (WBF), International Boxing Federation (IBF) and International Boxing Organisation (IBO) junior-lightweight champion, after suffering a fourth-round stoppage to IBF Continental Africa champion Azinga "Golden Boy" Fuzile at Orient Theatre in East London on Sunday.
Klassen, from Toekomsrus in the west rand, boasts 34 wins, 18 knockouts, two draws and nine defeats.
He was expected to be too experienced for the 22-year-old Fuzile, from Duncan Village, Eastern Cape, who was involved in only his 12th fight.
But it was not to be.
Fuzile showed his intentions by dropping Klassen early in first round before ending their bout in the fourth round, bettering his knockout ratio to seven in 12 wins.
"I want to give credit to Azinga; he fought a smart fight. I've done my bit in boxing. When legends are counted, my name is in there," Klaasen said.
"Azinga dropped me in the first round and I fought on until I could not see with my left eye. I then told my trainer [Bernie Pailman] to stop the fight because I did not want to force matters and end up losing my eye."
Fuzile made his debut under Gauteng trainer Colin Nathan, who had always been confident of victory against Klassen.
Nathan's other charge, Lerato Dlamini, won the IBF Continental Africa featherweight belt on points against Malawian Haidari Mchanjo, while while Prince Dlomo and Siphosethu Mvula drew for the vacant ABU lightweight belt. Sive Nontshinga won the vacant ABU junior-flyweight title with a ninth-round stoppage of Tisetso Modisadife and Fikile Mlonyeni knocked Xolisile Voyi out in the fourth round to win the vacant WBO Africa flyweight title.