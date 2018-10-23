Loss signals end of line for Klassen

Accomplished former triple world boxing champ Malcolm "The Stone" Klassen has finally drawn the curtain on his illustrious career that has spanned 18 years.

"This is it," said the 36-year- old former World Boxing Federation (WBF), International Boxing Federation (IBF) and International Boxing Organisation (IBO) junior-lightweight champion, after suffering a fourth-round stoppage to IBF Continental Africa champion Azinga "Golden Boy" Fuzile at Orient Theatre in East London on Sunday.

Klassen, from Toekomsrus in the west rand, boasts 34 wins, 18 knockouts, two draws and nine defeats.

He was expected to be too experienced for the 22-year-old Fuzile, from Duncan Village, Eastern Cape, who was involved in only his 12th fight.

But it was not to be.