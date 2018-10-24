Tenge to display her dexterity at Palace of Dreams

Noni "She Bee Stingin" Tenge will finally make her boxing debut at Emperors Palace, which is South Africa's version of the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

She is the most successful female boxer in the country. It would have been improper for her to eventually retire from competitive boxing without having fought at the imposing Palace of Dreams, which is situated next to the OR Tambo International Airport.

It is at that venue where history was made in 2007 when South Africans witnessed for the first time a world female boxing championship in action.

America's boxing queen Laila "She Bee Stingin" Ali, the daughter of late legendary heavyweight world champion Muhammad Ali, retained her Women International Boxing Association and WBC super middleweight titles with a first-round knockout of Gwendolyn O'Neill on February 3.

That history-making bout was staged by Rodney Berman, who will again stage Tenge's fight against former WBC silver welterweight champion Lolito Muzeya from Zambia, also in February next year.