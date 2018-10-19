‘Stone’ Klassen has a few kilograms to shed for Fuzile bout

Malcolm “The Stone” Klassen was five percent over the required weight limit for the pre-fight medical of the IBF Continental Africa junior lightweight title fight against defending champion Azinga “Golden Boy” Fuzile.

The limit for the fight which at East London's Orient Theatre on Sunday was 61‚95 kilograms

The 36-year-old Klassen – a former multiple world titleholder from Toekomsrus in the West Rand – tipped the scale at 62‚70kg while 22-year-old Fuzile from Duncan Village in the Eastern Cape was within the limit as he registered 60‚90kg.

The pre-fight medical for their eagerly-awaited shootout between a battle-marked former SA featherweight and IBF‚ WBF and IBO junior lightweight champion and a former SA‚ WBC Silver and IBF continental featherweight champion was conducted by former top official and now Boxing SA’s East London-based provincial manager Phakamile Jacobs.

The first official weigh-in will take place on Saturday during the day with the second happening on Sunday morning – as per IBF rules and regulations for their championship fights. The two gladiators must be within 58‚97kg.

The trainers of the two boxers‚ Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan and Bernie Pailman‚ are bosom friends.