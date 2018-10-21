Race for annual sports star too tight

There will definitely be gnashing of teeth when the South African Sports Star of the Year award winner is crowned at Pacofs Hall in Mangaung, Free State, on November 11.

That is simply because people have their own preferred choices which are at times driven by emotions.

The rule book stipulates the period under review for the 13th edition of the SA Sports Awards is September 1 2017 and August 31 this year.

The nomination and the ultimate selection for the Sport Star of the Year is the duty of the six-member panel of adjudicators that comprises some of the country's leading sports writers and sportscasters.

The panel has radio and television sports presenters Thabiso Mosia and Mpho Letsholonyane.

The panel nominated 23 names from various codes and was faced with a gigantic headache of whittling the list down to five before it was eventually reduced to the top three.

Those who made it to the final trio are athlete Caster Semenya, cricketer Kagiso Rabada and boxer Hekkie Budler.