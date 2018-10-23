Victorious trio earn a place in December bill

New boxing stars that were born at Emperors Palace on Sunday - Jabulani Makhense, Ricardo Malajika and Boyd Allen - earned a place in the "Repeat or Revenge" bill that will be head-lined by the rematch between ABU cruiserweight champion Thomas Oosthuizen and Thabiso Mchunu, also at Emperors Palace on December 8.

Makhense pulverised the experienced Gift Bholo into submission in seven rounds to lift the vacant Gauteng welterweight title. Bholo fought with a broken nose from round two.

It was bleeding profusely but he wouldn't just give up. Makhense remains undefeated after six fights.

Malajika, a former six time SA amateur champion, landed a picture-perfect right hand on the button in the first round. You could swear that Nkululeko Mnisi had been hit with a four pounds hammer. He went down, got up and fell on his face in only two minutes and 19 seconds into the first round.