Excitement as SA athletes prepare for championships

Although Athletics SA president Aleck Skhosana described the track and field events across the country as abnormal due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the SA Senior Track and Field Championships in two weeks could produce fireworks.

Wayde van Niekerk is finding form at the right time and that is good news for Team SA ahead of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, in July.

The Olympic 400m record holder outrun his friend Akani Simbine at the ASA Athletix Invitational Meet powered by Avanti at the Ruimsig Stadium in Roodepoort on Tuesday. Van Niekerk clocked 20.10 to win the 200m final in a strong field on a cold and rainy day.

Simbine secured second place in 20.29 and surprisingly, Matsoso Tsebo came third in 20.28 in a thrilling race. Celebrated Botswana superstar Isaac Makwala finished in fifth place in 20.59. 2015 100m world championship bronze medalist Anaso Jobodwana finished in a disappointing sixth place with 20.74 seconds in an eight men's event.