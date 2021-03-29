Lebo Phalula to shun Tokyo Olympics

As strange as it may seem, SA’s celebrated runner Lebo Phalula does not want to go back to the Olympic Games. Phalula is happy to be running again and since Athletics SA (ASA) opened the athletics season last month, she has not missed a single event.

The Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) hosted five league meetings since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and a provincial championship where some of the big-name athletes took part at the Boksburg Stadium at the weekend.

Phalula, 37, set the pace at the CGA provincial championship, winning the women’s 5000m race in 17:13:38. Cian Oldknow secured second place in 17:14:38, while Cacisile Sosibo took third place in 17:39:05. Phalula has now set her sights on the SA Senior Track and Field Championship at Pilditch, Pretoria, next month.

“I have been there and done that and I am not going back to the Olympics. I have been praying for the sport to open up so that we can run again. Even if I qualify for the Olympics in the 5000m, I will not go. I just want to run and motivate other runners around me.

"The CGA race was great, but the competition was not that strong. I expect a competitive 5000m race at the SA champs. If I can win that, I will be happy with my season,” said Phalula, who went to the last Olympics in Brazil in 2016.