Road running finally returns to the streets

The long-awaited return of road running events in SA is about to end after Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) announced its plans to host an event on April 11.

If all go according to plan, the half-marathon and 10km races at the Germiston Stadium will be the first road-running events in the country since the lockdown was announced a year ago. The races will take place under strict Covid-19 regulations and will not exceed 250 runners.

An elated middle distances sensation, Gladwin Mzazi, said he was happy for the opportunity to also try out his new pair of running shoes from his sponsor Adidas, the expensive hi-tech Ultraboost 21.

“My [old] tekkies were gathering dust, but the CGA news about organising a road race is music to my ears. I jog every morning with my wife (fellow athlete Lebo Phalula), but it is not the same as running in a competitive race and training. I cannot wait and we missed running. I am speaking on behalf of hundreds of runners all over the country," Mzazi told Sowetan yesterday.

“I am looking forward to the half-marathon. I cannot wait to try on my new running shoes. Hopefully, other provinces will learn from CGA and start organising races."

The CGA event offers prize money for both the 10km and the half-marathon. The senior winners, male and female, will pocket R2,000 (10km) and R3,000 (21km).