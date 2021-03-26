Last chance for athletes to get ready for SA champs

The Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) will host its final track and field meet to allow the athletes to prepare for the SA Senior Track and Field Championships at Pilditch, Pretoria, next month.

It is going to be a star-studded affair at the Boksburg Stadium tomorrow (9am), albeit under strict Covid-19 regulations and it will not exceed 250 athletes.

Botswana's biggest names Karabo Sibanda and Amantle Montsho will join the local stars Lebo and Lebogang Phalula, Zinzi Xulu, Lythe Pillay, Kabelo Melamu, Ryan Mphahlele, Gladwin Mzazi to mention a few in a jam-packed programme.

Sibanda is the 400m African silver medalist, while his compatriot Montsho is the 2018 400m Commonwealth Games gold medalist.

Mphahlele will face off with Melamu in the men's 5000m and the pair are yet to secure their qualifications to the Olympic Games. The Phalula twins will take on each other in the women's 5000m in what should be a thrilling race. Xulu will do the long jump and she hopes to qualify for the Tokyo, Japan Olympics at the weekend.

The cutoff date for qualification is in June and Xulu hopes that by that time she would have secured herself a place in the SA Olympic Team.

“I targeted the provincial championships and am ready to qualify. I am not doing the triple jump at this event and will focus on the long jump to see what I can come up with," said Xulu.

Mphahlele, who won the 3000m final, clocking 08:16.64 at the same venue two weeks ago, will do the 5000m tomorrow.

“I’m getting closer to my best and ready to compete again. This will be my second meeting and hope to be in top shape at the SA Champs. I am confident that I can qualify for the Games," said Mphahlele.