Hubby said owner wanted R100k to fix ‘wrecked’ car

Family distraught as man goes missing after 'crash'

The family of a local builder who went missing last week after he called them about his kidnapping says despite paying part of the ransom he had not returned home.



Timothy Mashele, 39, from Dan Village outside Tzaneen, Limpopo, went missing after he called his family to notify them that he had been involved in a car crash that left the other vehicle in a wreck and the owner demanded R100,000 to fix it...