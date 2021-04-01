Hubby said owner wanted R100k to fix ‘wrecked’ car
Family distraught as man goes missing after 'crash'
The family of a local builder who went missing last week after he called them about his kidnapping says despite paying part of the ransom he had not returned home.
Timothy Mashele, 39, from Dan Village outside Tzaneen, Limpopo, went missing after he called his family to notify them that he had been involved in a car crash that left the other vehicle in a wreck and the owner demanded R100,000 to fix it...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.