Olympic 400m champion Van Niekerk‚ owner of the 19.84sec SA 200m record‚ is still looking to prove he’s as quick on his reconstructed right knee as he was before the injury in late 2017.

He’s also putting a new training programme to the test‚ having left long-time coach Tannie Ans Botha for US-based mentor Lance Brauman early this year.

Van Niekerk has been training long distance while waiting for the paperwork so he can board a flight to his new base in Florida.

He’s had a few races since 2019‚ but he hasn’t faced the calibre of opponent that he will on Tuesday.

Jobodwana‚ who struggled with injury for much of 2016‚ has yet to rediscover the form that took him to what was then a 19.87 national record while claiming bronze at the 2015 world championships in Beijing.

He has returned to the US coach who helped him to third spot six years ago‚ and having been training there for a year‚ there’ll be much interest in his performance.

Simbine proved he’s in good shape when he ran a comfortable wind-assisted 10.00 in his season-opening 100m at the first Athletix Invitational‚ also at Ruimsig‚ this past Tuesday.

His 200m personal best is 19.95‚ but he’s aiming to get a lot faster this season as he dreams of the sprint double at the Tokyo Olympics later this year.