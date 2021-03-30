Mashele in the best form of his life

SA middle-distance runner Precious Mashele is in the best form of his life. Mashele is winning the 5000m and 10,000m races for fun, and he says that the best of him is yet to come.

The man, who is coached by the SA 10 000m record holder (27:29:94) Hendrick Ramaala, ran his personal best at the KwaZulu-Natal provincial championship at Kings Park Stadium at the weekend.

The Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) and Boxer Running Club star clocked at 27:55 to win the men's 10,000m race in Durban.

He launched his season by winning the CGA cross-country championships in Kagiso in January when he stopped the clock at 31:13 in the men's 10km event.