Mthethwa promises to back Caster’s cause

Although the poster girl of South African athletics Caster Semenya will not run her favourite 800m race at the Olympic Games, the government is still prepared to fight tooth and nail for her until she gets the respect she deserves.

The multiple Olympic gold medallist is in the midst of a long fight with the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) over her right to run. The 28-year-old had two failed court cases against the Court of Arbitration for Sport and the Swiss Supreme Court in what has been a protracted battle about her naturally higher level of testosterone.

Three weeks ago, she challenged the European Court of Human Rights. However, with the Olympic Games taking place in Tokyo, Japan, in July, it is highly unlikely that the court will decide her appeal in less than four months.

She might get her day in court after the Olympic Games, but that will not deter the SA government from taking on the World Athletics body until justice prevails, according to sports minister Nathi Mthethwa.

Semenya is considering her options in the women’s 3000m and hopes to qualify for the Olympics before the cut-off period in June. Athletics SA (ASA) named her to the Olympic preparations squad last year.