Top SA runner beats R780,000 claim by spectator she knocked over

Judge Judith Cloete said on Friday that Salie was there to watch the first race of a new season of five Spar Women's Challenge 10km races, so must have been aware a race was under way.

The leading runners had already passed her when the incident took place, said Cloete, so she must have known they were moving at speed and that others would soon be approaching.

But Salie still stepped into the path of the runners to retrieve her camera from a friend. That was when Kalmer, who was chasing the leaders at about 20km/h, yelled, “Watch ... get out of my way”, before the collision about 1½ seconds later.

“Kalmer was running her race as she was entitled to do,” said Cloete, adding that the athlete could not have foreseen Salie would “move into the ‘danger zone’ of which she must already have been aware”.

The judge added: “In any event Kalmer did attempt avoiding action when confronted with the obstacle moving into her designated path of travel in the form of the plaintiff by shouting out the word ‘watch’.”

Kalmer was forced to a standstill by the collision, and told the court: “The lady fell over. Seeing that we were in the race, I didn’t stop to hear if she was OK and I continued with my race.”