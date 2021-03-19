Athletics SA launches two premium senior meetings

Athletics South Africa (ASA) is excited to celebrate SA’s return to competitive track and field racing with the launch of the exhilarating ASA Athletix Invitational Meet powered by AVANTI, which will be held in Johannesburg over two legs with the first on Tuesday.

After the unforeseen one-year lull in competition due to the Covid-19 pandemic, SA’s finest will have the ideal opportunity to hone their skills in a competitive environment as part of their preparations for the Olympics, World Athletics Championships and the World U20 Championships.

Participation at these meetings, however, is by invitation only and invitations have been extended to athletes from other countries, especially SA’s neighbours to enter their top athletes. The two track and field meetings will also be broadcast on SABC.

Intended to attract SA’s elite, the ASA Athletix Invitational Meet powered by AVANTI will boast two high-octane senior meetings that are guaranteed to generate nailbiting performances. The cream of SA will pit themselves against confirmed athletes from the Czech Republic, Latvia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Finland, Egypt, Mozambique and Eswatini, among other countries.

In adherence to strict Covid-19 regulations, spectators will unfortunately not be permitted at the meetings that will start at 3pm in a two-hour package.

“Our athletes have missed out on a lot of competition this past year due to the pandemic,” said Aleck Skhosana, the president of ASA. “We are excited to be able to welcome them back to competitive racing with the launch of these two premium senior meetings."