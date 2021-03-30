Soweto athlete now targets the Olympics
Mbatha making waves in fencing sport
Realising, during her primary school days, that she was not gifted in team sports such as football and netball inspired Soweto-born fencing star Nomvula Mbatha to venture into this combat sport in 2012.
The 23-year-old athlete, who belongs to Soweto Fencing Club, is one hurdle away from representing SA at the Tokyo Olympics, starting on July 23 to August 8. In order to book a ticket to Tokyo, Mbatha should win the zonal qualifiers, scheduled for April 18-24 in Cairo, Egypt...
