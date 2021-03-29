Nigerian winger scores in last four matches, falling in love with SA
Dimgba off to a great start at Stellies
Gifted Stellenbosch winger Stanley Dimgba isn’t surprised by his blistering maiden season in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), saying his impressive form is the fruit of dedication and teamwork.
Dimgba, who linked up with Stellenbosch from his native Nigerian side Enyimba last November, has hit the ground running at the Cape Winelands, netting seven goals from 16 DStv Premiership outings this term. The 28-year-old Nigerian has managed a goal in each of Stellies’ last four games...
