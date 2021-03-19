Glebelands ‘hitman’ found guilty of murders of four people

Glebelands Hostel “hitman” Senzo Sihle Cele was convicted of four counts of murder by the Pietermaritzburg high court this week.

The hostel in Umlazi, south Durban, has been engulfed in violence in recent years, with one activist saying more than 100 people have been murdered at the hostel or in violence linked to it and its power struggles.

Police said a task team was formed to investigate the killings and many suspects involved were being put behind bars. Cele was the latest when he was convicted on Wednesday .

The convictions relate to the murders of Simphiwe Ndebele, who was shot dead at Glebelands after an argument with Cele, and Siyabonga Mbhele, who was shot and killed at KwaMnyandu taxi rank.

Cele, 30, was also convicted of the double murder of Joseph Nqaba Mbhele and Senzo Luthuli, who were also shot and killed at KwaMnyandu taxi rank.