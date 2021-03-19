Soccer

Bucs coach warns Chiefs have now improved

Zinnbauer happy the Ghost finally 'believes' in him

19 March 2021 - 10:02
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Orlando Pirates' German coach Josef Zinnbauer will take his team to the north and west of the continent as they search for continental glory.
Orlando Pirates' German coach Josef Zinnbauer will take his team to the north and west of the continent as they search for continental glory.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer is certain he’s eventually won the hearts of the Buccaneer faithful, eyeing Sunday’s Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium to strengthen the fans’ trust in him.

A few months ago, a section of Pirates supporters was calling for Zinnbauer’s head, but as he prepares for Sunday's 100th premiership derby (kickoff at 3pm), the noise about the German’s future has since died down, thanks to his impressive record of 30 wins from his 50 game in charge of Pirates, with just six defeats and 14 stalemates.

Zinnbauer’s 60% win record is the best by any Bucs coach in their first 50 outings in the recent era.

“The supporters trust us now and they believe in us … [in me] as a coach. The first time I came here [he joined Pirates in December 2019] nobody trusted me and now we fight together. I hope what we’ve achieved is not the last achievement. We want more points going forward,’’ said Zinnbauer in a virtual media conference to preview the derby yesterday."

The 50-year-old trainer understands the magnitude of the Soweto derby. Zinnbauer has already won three derbies this season after they beat Amakhosi 3-0 and 2-0 in the two-legged MTN8 semifinals last October and November respectively, before managing a 2-1 win in the first round of the league in January. 

“This derby is a big, big game. This is not just a league game for me, it’s a special derby, one of the biggest games in the whole of Africa. Both clubs know they have to win this game,’’ noted the Buccaneers coach.

Zinnbauer reckons Chiefs have improved since their last meeting, heaping praise on “experienced” Gavin Hunt.

“Quality coach, Hunt knows exactly what’s happening in this league. He has a lot of experience in fighting for titles and overall Chiefs have improved in a big way,’’ said Zinnbauer.

After coming off the bench to net a later winner against Nigerian side Enyimba in the CAF Confed Cup on Wednesday, talented striker Tshegofatso Mabasa is odds-on to start on Sunday.

Zinnbauer confirmed goalkeeper Richard Ofori and attacker Thembinkosi Lorch were doubtful for the derby due to groin injuries.

Redeem yourself by winning derby, Ndlanya tells Hunt

Kaizer Chiefs legend Pollen Ndlanya says coach Gavin Hunt cannot afford to lose another Soweto derby to bitter rivals Orlando Pirates.
Sport
2 hours ago

Key battles that could define the derby

With Kaizer Chiefs looking to end Orlando Pirates' recent dominance in the Soweto derby when the two teams meet at FNB Stadium on Sunday, Neville ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
X