Hard-running player still on transfer list

Celtic expected to end Phalane's banishment

Transfer-listed Bloemfontein Celtic midfielder Lantshene Phalane is expected to resume training with the first team sometime this week, having been sent away to train with the development side as punishment for allegedly coming to training smelling of alcohol, a club source revealed.



“Phalane will join the first team this week after three weeks with the development team. He came to training smelling of alcohol last month ... and that didn’t sit well with the management, hence he was punished through being dropped to the development team,’’ said the informant...