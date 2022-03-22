Rich, warm food perfect for autumn

There’s a notable chill in the air. The seasons are changing and so too will our preferred meals. Cooler weather requires more rich and warm food. We’ve compiled recipes to help you kick-start your cold weather menu planning and to get you into the autumn groove.

Roasted pork belly with chardonnay and mustard sauce and apple slaw

By Steenberg executive chef Kerry Kilpin

Serves 4

Pork belly roast:

1.2kg pork belly

5ml Maldon salt

2.5ml fennel seeds, crushed

1 pinch dried chilli

Olive oil

Combine the fennel seeds, pinch of dried chilli and Maldon salt to make a salt rub for the pork belly. Score the rind of the pork belly with a sharp knife. Rub both the skin and flesh side of the pork belly with a little olive oil and season with the salt rub, making sure the oil and salt penetrate the scores (add more Maldon salt if you like salty crackling).

Place the pork belly on a wire rack inside a baking tray and cook at 240°C for 30-40 minutes until the rind crackles and is golden brown. Turn the oven down to 180°C and cook for 20-30 minutes or until the meat is soft with no resistance when you insert a skewer. Once cooked, let the roast rest for 10 minutes before slicing.