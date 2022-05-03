×

Beast Mtawarira’s dish overpowers Shabba Tshabalala’s, rules Mandela’s former chef

Tshabalala was ahead for most of the challenge and ended with a very impressive looking plate

03 May 2022 - 09:36
Londiwe Dlomo Journalist

It’s not every day that one is in a kitchen with Nelson Mandela’s former chef, a renowned football star and a World Cup-winning rugby player.

Luckily for me, I was at the right place at the right time...

