An amazing visit to an olive farm in the Drakenstein Mountains

On the property there is a grande dame of a tree near the farm office, she’s 70 years old and doesn’t look it at all! Smith explains that there are five cultivars, or types of olives, on the farm, namely Mission (Californian, a dual purpose olive, which is great as a table olive and for producing oil, easier to grow and is the most common), Manzanilla (it means little apple in Spanish, and has firm flesh), Baroni (North African and has a big pip and is fleshy), Kalamata (Grecian, sought-after because it is flavourful and is referred to as a shy crop as the yield differs year-to-year even in the same conditions), and Nocellara del Belice.

“With olives you get table olives, those are the big fruit and then you get oil olives, which are the size of a peanut, they don’t grow big but have a high oil yield. The table olives have less oil but more flesh, that’s the difference.

"All olives start off green and will eventually turn into a black fruit when ripe. It’s not like the black and green are separate fruits, it’s just the different cultivars over time as they ripen,” adds Smit.

The olive trees on the farm are planted so that they can grow in the shape of a wine glass, this allows the sun to reach into the middle of the tree, for if the tree is too dense the tree will only bear fruit on the outsides. Olives are alternate bearing fruits, meaning the yield changes every year, one year is an up-year, meaning higher yield, and the other a down-year.