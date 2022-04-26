Spa owner starts business to cater for ethnic skin

'We’ve relied so much on Western products tested on white skin'

Self-image is an important part of being human, how you see yourself affects so many things in your life.



For black people, there have been many factors historically that may have caused damage to our self-images, things like not being represented or catered for in the global beauty industry. Luckily that has started to change. This week we speak to two women who have tackled the issue of beauty and self-image in their own ways in the hopes that they’ll be empowering young black people going forward. ..