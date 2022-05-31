Rosemary Ndlovu and co-accused’s Legal Aid lawyer accuses cop of making ‘peculiar enquiries’

A Legal Aid lawyer who represents Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu is considering withdrawing from the case.

The court was told Baloyi Makamu felt uncomfortable to proceed with the case after the investigating officer, Sgt Benneth Keshi Mabunda, had allegedly enquired about her from her colleagues.

A newly appointed lawyer for Ndlovu, identified as Molotane, told the Kempton Park magistrate’s court: “We are going to escalate a complaint to the relevant authorities.

“The allegation is he contacted a prosecutor in Thembisa asking peculiar information about my colleague [Makamu]. Where does she reside? Where does she hang out? Who is she married to? That raises great concern for our office.

“We are going to escalate this with the police to have this addressed. The motive for this is not known and it is unethical behaviour. That is going to be addressed. We wanted to put it on record,” said Molotane.