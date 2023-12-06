Routine reboot: Grooming tips for a new you
If you’re planning to overindulge this festive, ring in the New Year with these grooming resolutions to kickstart your renewal
December came early this year, with the Springboks sending the whole country into a frenzy after winning the Rugby World Cup. It’s probably safe to say that feelings of celebration are in the air.
It feels like collectively we have all checked out mentally and are already thinking about getaways, seaside escapes, bumper-to-bumper groove calendars, and putting this whole year into out-of-office. But while you whet your appetite for the festive season, you’re probably not thinking about your grooming routine, right?
We all know that with the festive comes a lot of bad grooming habits and skin sins, such as excessive drinking, erratic sleep patterns, prolonged unprotected sun exposure, and rush-job routines. While we all want to look and feel great well into the New Year, life gets busy, and regular grooming routines are bound to suffer.
Relax… there’s no need to sweat the small stuff, you can always dedicate the New Year to getting your grooming back on track.
5 grooming resolutions to make
Quick and easy to action as soon as the New Year festivities are done, these moves are perfect for getting your grooming back on track in no time at all.
Audit your grooming arsenal
Out with the old and in with the new is exactly the approach you need to take to your grooming kit. During the year, one can lose sight of what’s actually in there, what products work, and what tools may need replacing or cleaning. Start by getting rid of any products that have expired or that have dried up, split or begun smelling. Take stock of grooming tools such as clippers, razors, and trimmers and check whether they are still working fine. Give them a proper clean by brushing out any hair in the blades. Apply a few drops of methylated spirits to the blades and switch on the clippers to coat the entire blade surface before wiping off the excess.
Action a skin-recovery plan
The festive season can leave the skin depleted, so, at the start of the New Year, focus on increasing hydration by using hyaluronic-acid-rich products such as serums, facial mists, and masks to rehydrate skin subjected to excessive alcohol consumption and late nights. Resolve to add more antioxidants to your skincare routine that will help repair the skin. Add products with ingredients such as vitamin C, ferulic acid, or green tea that can help protect against the oxidative damage caused by free radicals and environmental aggressors such as pollution and UV exposure.
Make exfoliation a regular practice
If you ask most men about exfoliating, the most probable answer you will get is, “What’s that?” Yet exfoliation may be the answer to all your problems — or the bulk of them, at least. All those times when your skin looked dull, dry, patchy, oily or flaky, a bit of exfoliation could have solved it.
Exfoliation is great because you only have to do it 1-2 times a week. It helps with cell turnover and the removal of dead cells sitting on the uppermost layer of the skin, which cause skin to look lacklustre or have a rough texture. Exfoliation also helps the skin to absorb products, revealing brighter, smoother, and more even skin. Commit to making exfoliation part of your routine, using a chemical exfoliator with ingredients such as glycolic acid, salicylic acid or lactic acid.
Diversify your fragrance wardrobe
The festive season is always a great time to experiment with new scents. If you happen to receive a scent as a gift (lucky you), this is a great excuse to step outside of your comfort zone. Diversify your wardrobe and test out a range of fragrance samples at a beauty counter, taking these with you so you can spritz them on at different times to get a feel for how the fragrance settles and reacts with your skin. Go through your existing scent portfolio and see which fragrances you tend to gravitate towards and what types you don’t have and explore new fragrance families and notes.
Build a treatment plan
If you really want to take your skincare seriously in the New Year, one of your resolutions should be looking at building a professional treatment plan that can take your skin game to the next level. The world of skincare can be confusing to navigate, so a great place to start would be having a consultation with a dermatologist, aesthetic doctor or aesthetician. They can give professional insight into its current state, help to map out a plan of action to address any concerns, and recommend the appropriate products and treatments. Treatments can be daunting, so start off slow and steady with deep cleansing facials and chemical peels, done once a month or every second month, which can make big improvements in texture, radiance, and tone. Work your way up as and when needed.
Trending: 3 ways to rock party braids
Using twists, cornrows, and embellished hair accessories, channel some star power this party season with celebrity-inspired braided styles.
Creatively locked: Take your cue from rapper Offset and lean into some creative styling when it comes to dreadlocks. Add bold accessories such as metallic hair clips to the sides of tied-up dreadlocks for some festive flair.
Twisted and suited: We love a bit of juxtaposition, so pair twists with formal suits, like actor Jordan Donica, to add some laidback cool to more formal outfits.
Artful cornrows: These are a popular choice for gents at the moment — don’t go the simple route but rather opt for creative options, like Trevor Noah, mixing two different cornrow sizes.