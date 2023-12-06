Routine reboot: Grooming tips for a new you

December came early this year, with the Springboks sending the whole country into a frenzy after winning the Rugby World Cup. It’s probably safe to say that feelings of celebration are in the air.

It feels like collectively we have all checked out mentally and are already thinking about getaways, seaside escapes, bumper-to-bumper groove calendars, and putting this whole year into out-of-office. But while you whet your appetite for the festive season, you’re probably not thinking about your grooming routine, right?

We all know that with the festive comes a lot of bad grooming habits and skin sins, such as excessive drinking, erratic sleep patterns, prolonged unprotected sun exposure, and rush-job routines. While we all want to look and feel great well into the New Year, life gets busy, and regular grooming routines are bound to suffer.

Relax… there’s no need to sweat the small stuff, you can always dedicate the New Year to getting your grooming back on track.

5 grooming resolutions to make

Quick and easy to action as soon as the New Year festivities are done, these moves are perfect for getting your grooming back on track in no time at all.

Audit your grooming arsenal

Out with the old and in with the new is exactly the approach you need to take to your grooming kit. During the year, one can lose sight of what’s actually in there, what products work, and what tools may need replacing or cleaning. Start by getting rid of any products that have expired or that have dried up, split or begun smelling. Take stock of grooming tools such as clippers, razors, and trimmers and check whether they are still working fine. Give them a proper clean by brushing out any hair in the blades. Apply a few drops of methylated spirits to the blades and switch on the clippers to coat the entire blade surface before wiping off the excess.

Action a skin-recovery plan

The festive season can leave the skin depleted, so, at the start of the New Year, focus on increasing hydration by using hyaluronic-acid-rich products such as serums, facial mists, and masks to rehydrate skin subjected to excessive alcohol consumption and late nights. Resolve to add more antioxidants to your skincare routine that will help repair the skin. Add products with ingredients such as vitamin C, ferulic acid, or green tea that can help protect against the oxidative damage caused by free radicals and environmental aggressors such as pollution and UV exposure.