New season rules
This season, step outside of your comfort zone with updated classics, fragrance layering, and vibe-check-approved festival grooming
We outside! The new season is finally upon us and what better way to kick things off than with some new additions and techniques for your grooming routine?
When things heat up, the streets call and the groove calendar starts to fill up, which makes it the perfect time to re-invent yourself and try something new, not only to look and feel your best but also to garner some attention with conversation-starting grooming elements.
So, whether it’s a revamped skincare regime, a touch of colour or a statement-worthy fragrance — the new season rule is that there are no rules.
Trending: Dude, where’s my festival?
Add a few makeup elements to your grooming routine to match the vibes of some of this season’s major festivals, and don’t worry, we’ve already done all the hard work for you…
Rocking The Daisies:
If you’re planning to be on the lawns of Cloof Wine Estate near Darling for Rocking The Daisies, try your hand at this twist on the guy-liner trend. Rocking The Daisies is a mixture of fashion, music, and international flair, so channel some global vibes. On the runways of Alessandro Trincone, guyliner had a lighter mood with models being sent out with stark white eyeliner hugging the top and bottom lash lines, which is a great trend to try for festival season. Swap out your black kohl eyeliner for a white one and apply it close to the bottom lash line for a subtle underliner effect if you’re feeling conservative, or really go for it by lining the top and bottom lash lines for an eye-catching twist.
Try: Fenty Beauty Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner in Bad Bride, R565.
Hey Neighbour: The lineup for the Hey Neighbour festival in December is top tier, with acts such as Kendrick Lamar, Tyla, and Uncle Waffles due to perform. There’s going to be a lot of dancing, so we suggest putting your faith in a look that will work with you as you dance up a sweat. Take your inspiration from the MANS “La Decadence” runway and go for smudged versions of colour across your eyes. The aim is a version of Guyliner that looks more lived in, effortless, a little grungy, and almost like you sweated it off on a night out. Roughly rim the top and bottom lash lines with black kohl eyeliner and then, using the warmth of your finger, smudge it out into the lid and along the under eye.
Try: MAC Technakohl Eye Liner in Graph Black, R370.
DStv Delicious Festival: Thinking of enjoying some solid day vibes and good food at this year’s Delicious Festival? Then you need to try out the viral clean-girl aesthetics’ partner in crime — clean-boy swag.
With this year’s festival lineup featuring acts such as Maxwell, Zakes Bantwini, and Robert Glasper, go down the simple yet polished route to match the soulful, sophisticated vibes. Take inspiration from the runways of Todd Snyder and celebs such as Kid Cudi and Pharrell and aim to look like you, just better. Focus on keeping your skincare super hydrating (don’t forget that sun protection) and ensure everything else is polished — we’re talking healthy, glowing skin, groomed brows, hydrated lips, and bright eyes.
Try: The Body Shop Edelweiss Daily Serum Concentrate 50ml, R580, clicks.co.za