New season rules

We outside! The new season is finally upon us and what better way to kick things off than with some new additions and techniques for your grooming routine?

When things heat up, the streets call and the groove calendar starts to fill up, which makes it the perfect time to re-invent yourself and try something new, not only to look and feel your best but also to garner some attention with conversation-starting grooming elements.

So, whether it’s a revamped skincare regime, a touch of colour or a statement-worthy fragrance — the new season rule is that there are no rules.

Trending: Dude, where’s my festival?



Add a few makeup elements to your grooming routine to match the vibes of some of this season’s major festivals, and don’t worry, we’ve already done all the hard work for you…

Rocking The Daisies:



If you’re planning to be on the lawns of Cloof Wine Estate near Darling for Rocking The Daisies, try your hand at this twist on the guy-liner trend. Rocking The Daisies is a mixture of fashion, music, and international flair, so channel some global vibes. On the runways of Alessandro Trincone, guyliner had a lighter mood with models being sent out with stark white eyeliner hugging the top and bottom lash lines, which is a great trend to try for festival season. Swap out your black kohl eyeliner for a white one and apply it close to the bottom lash line for a subtle underliner effect if you’re feeling conservative, or really go for it by lining the top and bottom lash lines for an eye-catching twist.

Try: Fenty Beauty Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner in Bad Bride, R565.