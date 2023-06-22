Trending: Pride Artistry

Not only are we commemorating Youth Month, but we are also glowing with the colours of the rainbow in honour of Pride Month.

This is a time to celebrate inclusivity and self-expression, in addition to the month’s historical roots. MAC senior artist Mokgadi Shogole said it best: “Pride is not drag; pride is you being 100% authentic.”

Over the past few years, the grooming industry has made big strides in expanding the idea of grooming and giving men the tools and freedom to groom how they choose. So, get a head start and immerse yourself in the spirit of Pride with our guide to makeup inspiration, skin prep, and proper makeup removal.

MAC senior artist Mokgadi Shogole shares how to create gag-worthy Pride looks

What three easy makeup looks can we try out to get into the Pride spirit?

First, bright liner — this is the easiest trend. You can do minimal with a little liner on the waterline or go big with a winged liner. Try trendy colours such as lime, orange, yellow, and blue. Second, 90s nudes — the 1990s are back and this may be the trend for all Pride after-parties. A soft, warm, contoured-eye-matching chestnut lip liner for those who love the 1990s or are not so keen on bright colours. And third, smoky liner — this is a trend that can be taken from a gender-neutral look to a grunge-glam look for male grooming.

What makeup trend are you hoping to see people wearing at Pride this year?

Orange spritz: a sun-kissed look is big right now and so easy to achieve — just orange blush on the cheeks, nose, and eyes. This is a great look for all genders, with the difference being in the application.

What is one big do and one big don’t for you when it comes to makeup for Pride?

Makeup for Pride is supposed to make you feel good and show the world what you’re feeling on the inside. Paint the best version of yourself and your true colours. Don’t wear anything that makes you uncomfortable — pride is not drag, pride is you being 100% authentic.