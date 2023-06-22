Trending: Pride Artistry
Put some strut in your stride with makeup and grooming hacks to rock this Pride Month
Not only are we commemorating Youth Month, but we are also glowing with the colours of the rainbow in honour of Pride Month.
This is a time to celebrate inclusivity and self-expression, in addition to the month’s historical roots. MAC senior artist Mokgadi Shogole said it best: “Pride is not drag; pride is you being 100% authentic.”
Over the past few years, the grooming industry has made big strides in expanding the idea of grooming and giving men the tools and freedom to groom how they choose. So, get a head start and immerse yourself in the spirit of Pride with our guide to makeup inspiration, skin prep, and proper makeup removal.
MAC senior artist Mokgadi Shogole shares how to create gag-worthy Pride looks
What three easy makeup looks can we try out to get into the Pride spirit?
First, bright liner — this is the easiest trend. You can do minimal with a little liner on the waterline or go big with a winged liner. Try trendy colours such as lime, orange, yellow, and blue. Second, 90s nudes — the 1990s are back and this may be the trend for all Pride after-parties. A soft, warm, contoured-eye-matching chestnut lip liner for those who love the 1990s or are not so keen on bright colours. And third, smoky liner — this is a trend that can be taken from a gender-neutral look to a grunge-glam look for male grooming.
What makeup trend are you hoping to see people wearing at Pride this year?
Orange spritz: a sun-kissed look is big right now and so easy to achieve — just orange blush on the cheeks, nose, and eyes. This is a great look for all genders, with the difference being in the application.
What is one big do and one big don’t for you when it comes to makeup for Pride?
Makeup for Pride is supposed to make you feel good and show the world what you’re feeling on the inside. Paint the best version of yourself and your true colours. Don’t wear anything that makes you uncomfortable — pride is not drag, pride is you being 100% authentic.
What are three hacks/tricks we can adopt from drag makeup?
Contouring and highlighting — drag is about creating the person you want to be or a mood for the day. This is also shape shifting and we all can be whoever we want by using the technique.
Blend — everything needs to look like one colour going from light to dark. Lip liner — if you are a performer or simply want fuller lips that last all day, you need to use a liner. It helps keep your lipstick in place and shapes your lips accordingly. Lastly, primer — if you want makeup to stay on through thick and thin, primer is essential. Beautiful makeup starts with a well-prepped canvas.
What are your must-have products for achieving long-lasting, sweat-proof makeup?
MAC Studio Fix Mattifine 12hr Shine-Control Primer: This will help control shine for up to 12 hours and create a beautiful canvas. After moisturising, apply the primer and let it set for a minute before applying foundation.
MAC Studio Fix Every-Wear All-Over Face Pen: This can be used all over the face as concealer, foundation, and contouring and highlighting pen. You can also use it for quick touch-ups during the day without messing up the rest of your makeup. With half a click you get a little bit of product for concealing and highlighting and with a full click you get more product for a foundation look and contouring.
MAC Studio Fix Pro Set + Blur Weightless Loose Powder: Set your look for the entire day and blur imperfections with this lightweight powder, which is also perfect for baking and mattifying. Use the sponge applicator for full coverage and a brush for a lighter application. For me, the difference between male and gender-neutral grooming is in the application. We can use the exact same products and shades, with the difference being the quantity, shape, and opacity.
Trend to watch: Renaissance makeup
Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour is the talk of the globe right now, so bring a bit of renaissance energy to Pride with touches of metallic silver
Use shades of glittery silver eyeshadow on the lids or add a swipe of eyeliner or liquid eye paint in high-shine chrome and molten silver shades.
Take inspiration from the runways of Louis Vuitton and give highlighter an artistic treatment by painting cheekbones, temples or chin with a water-based body paint in a chrome-silver shade.
If you’re a novice to makeup, opt for silver rhinestones or eye stickers on the lower lash lines or inner corners of the eyes to add sparkle and visual interest without too much effort.
All About the base
The key to great makeup that can take you from Pride parade to after-party is proper skin prep
After cleansing, apply a hydrating serum packed with hyaluronic acid, followed by a lightweight, hydrating moisturiser.
Apply a sunscreen with SPF30 or 50 after moisturising and slather on a hydrating or mattifying primer to create a base for product.
If you’re wearing foundation or tinted moisturiser and going with a clean shave, conceal any stubble peeking through by applying an orange colour-correcting concealer before foundation, which will help neutralise blue tones.
Depending on the coverage you want, use a light hand and apply a skin tint or sheer foundation with a brush to create a light coverage, or opt for a high-coverage, matt foundation applied with a buffing brush or blending sponge.
Finish off with a swipe of clear or tinted brow gel to groom brows and a spritz of makeup-setting spray, or press on some loose translucent powder to lock in the base.
Clean swipe
Take the day off like a pro with our easy makeup-removal guide
Apply a few pumps of a cleansing oil or cleansing balm to dry skin and gently rub over the entire face.
Be super gentle around the eye area and work cleanser into the lids and lashes using the ring finger (which is the weakest and most gentle finger) to remove eyeshadow, liner or mascara.
Wet the palms with water and gently rub over the face to allow the oil cleanser to emulsify and create a milky consistency on the skin.
Rinse off completely with warm water and follow with your normal gel or foam cleanser to double-clean the skin and make sure all makeup and dirt are removed.