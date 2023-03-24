Pass the baton: The newbie Wanda Zuma

Newly minted actor Wanda Zuma and his House of Zwide star co-star Warren Masemola are both leading men in their own right.

How does it feel to be the hottest leading man in town?



It makes me feel good because it means I’m doing something right. However, as much as I wanted to be an actor, I’ve always been someone who shies away from the limelight. I don’t like getting a lot of attention because of my introverted personality.

How do you plan to cement your name in the industry?



The plan is to remain very grounded in who Wanda is, despite the praise or fame. I plan to step up and showcase my capabilities as an actor — to show the type of range I have and my various dimensions.

How did you fall in love with acting?



It was not my plan to become an actor, as I used to love dancing in high school. I was a crump dancer and I thought I’d explore ventures in the dancing industry. I loved music and poetry. I would write a lot of poems, which turned into writing scripts by the time I went to art school; the focus then turned to acting.

Where did you grow up?



I was born and raised in Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal. I was living with my mother and her side of the family. My father was working and staying in Bluff, the suburban side of Durban. In preschool, my mother and I move in with my father in Bluff, where I attended an English school — mind you, I didn’t speak any English at the time.

I was the kid who sat with the helper at school translating everything the teacher was saying. Luckily, within that year I learnt how to speak English. Because I was staying with my parents and the white man my dad worked for, he was able to teach me a lot about literature and enhance my vocabulary.