Anatii’s essential tips to Delicious festival-goers
Invite-only Delicious pre-party will get the party started
Image: Katlego Mokubyane
Are you ready for the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival this weekend? SMag and Sanlam are kicking off the 10th anniversary of the beloved food and music festival that has formed part of Mzansi’s heritage with a bang. Giving a taste of the chill vibez this weekend are musician Anatii, model/influencer Sarah Langa and TikToker Paballo Kgware fronting SMag’s latest digital cover.
But tonight, we are taking it up a notch, at the invite-only Delicious pre-party, hosted by Sanlam, to get us into the party mood – stay tuned to our social media pages for all the exclusive content. We will also be live at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand, giving you a front row seat at all the fashion, celebrity sightings and lifestyle content. But, of course, the cherry on top is headliner Tems on Saturday and Maxwell on Sunday. Below, Anatii gives some of his essential tips to festival-goers:
Which musical act are you looking forward to the most and why?
I’m really looking forward to seeing Tems live on stage for the first time. She has such amazing vocal capabilities so I know she’s going to shut it down. She exudes confidence at the highest level. I’m also so excited to hang out with my good friends at Sanlam.
Image: Katlego Mokubyane
Are you going to be attending both days of the festival?
I would’ve loved to attend both days but I’ll be attending the first day of the festival, bittersweet because I have to travel to Paris for fashion week the following day.
What are you expecting from this year's festival?
Definitely can’t wait for the great food, I mean it’s called “Delicious” for a reason, right?
You’ve attended quite a plethora of global music festivals, what have your learnt from them?
Always pack something warm to wear for later in the evening in case temperatures drop but I know it’s going to be a scorcher of an event.
What essential items should every festival-goer have?
Definitely a backpack or some type of tote bag for all your valuables and goodies. A power bank always comes in handy to make sure your device is always full throughout the day.
What or who will you be wearing?
I have a few fire options, so I guess it all depends on how I’m feeling on the day, but definitely showing my confidence in something South African with a touch of international flair.
Image: Katlego Mokubyane
What is your grooming routine?
I get my locks twisted and my edges lined up at least once a week, plus a mani/pedi every second week just to stay fresh and live with confidence.
How can we make sure we smell good?
I usually hit up my personal fragrance expert Tony Titus who offers me a wide range of exclusive fragrances. I love mixing up different scents just so nobody can detect my combo.
What’s next for Anatii?
Currently working on a follow-up album to Iyeza titled Bushman. I also have a few film projects I’m involved in, which go on screen in 2024 so I’m super excited about that.
Image: Katlego Mokubyane
