Who’s your zaddy?
With salt-and-pepper strands and mature skincare routines, the redefinition and celebration of ageing is cooler than ever
We can all thank Gen-X culture for redefining the face of ageing, because today, the classic signs of growing more mature are being celebrated and seen as cool — not as the end. Whether it’s the inevitable process of going grey, gaining a ‘dad bod’, or balding, now it’s all about embracing that grown-and-sexy swag.
Call it sorcery, genetics or really good skincare, but the key to ageing gracefully is taking care of yourself. We all know those guys who look ridiculously youthful like they’re in their late 20s or 30s but are actually well into their 40s or 50s — yes, we talking about you, Pharrell.
Today, now that men have more options available to them and upping the grooming game is no longer frowned upon, oGrootman have been looking good and seemingly younger than their IDs may state.
Men are taking a page from the new generation’s book and embracing their maturity by letting their greys show or being okay with going bald. With many guys experiencing premature balding in their 20s, the realities of ageing tend to creep up earlier than expected.
Instead of turning to hair dyes, transplants or pieces, men are shaving it all off rather than holding on. With so many grooming options and celebratory trends to choose from, you’re truly only as old as you feel.
Going naturally grey: 1. Level up your shampoo with keratin or purple shampoos that help to strengthen strands, enhance natural grey tones, add shine, and remove dull, brassy tones.
2. Keep grey strands hydrated with a nourishing deep conditioner that will help boost moisture levels, give hair a smooth, soft appearance, and minimise breakage.
3. Book regular trims with your barber to make greys pop and create that salt-and-pepper look that everyone is after. Cut your hair shorter or go in for a line-up to keep hair looking fresh.
Faking the grey: Always go to a professional when it comes to hair colour and bleaching, as you don’t want to get the colour mix wrong or chemically damage your hair.
2. Use a purple toning shampoo at home to keep your colour looking fresh, remove yellow or brassy tones, and prevent dullness.
3. Avoid excessive heat styling if you have longer hair or use hairdryers, as hair is more porous and drier after being dyed. Rather turn to heatless forms of styling and air-drying —or a heat-protectant spray if you have to use the occasional heat.
3 of the best: New-gen grey
Word on the street is… grey and platinum are the hottest hair colours to try right now.
Bearded grey: If you’re part of the beard gang, ditch the usual salt-and-pepper colourway and stand out from the crowd with a full grey or platinum-blonde beard. Consult your barber about tinting your beard hair grey and leaving the rest of your hair its natural colour.
Silver fox: Why settle for just a sprinkling or accents of grey? Lean in all the way by going for a solid silver or platinum dye.
Modern salt and pepper: Not sure about going grey? Take the commitment-free approach and shake things up with cornrows or braids that incorporate silver hair extensions.