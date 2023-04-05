Who’s your zaddy?

We can all thank Gen-X culture for redefining the face of ageing, because today, the classic signs of growing more mature are being celebrated and seen as cool — not as the end. Whether it’s the inevitable process of going grey, gaining a ‘dad bod’, or balding, now it’s all about embracing that grown-and-sexy swag.

Call it sorcery, genetics or really good skincare, but the key to ageing gracefully is taking care of yourself. We all know those guys who look ridiculously youthful like they’re in their late 20s or 30s but are actually well into their 40s or 50s — yes, we talking about you, Pharrell.

Today, now that men have more options available to them and upping the grooming game is no longer frowned upon, oGrootman have been looking good and seemingly younger than their IDs may state.

Men are taking a page from the new generation’s book and embracing their maturity by letting their greys show or being okay with going bald. With many guys experiencing premature balding in their 20s, the realities of ageing tend to creep up earlier than expected.

Instead of turning to hair dyes, transplants or pieces, men are shaving it all off rather than holding on. With so many grooming options and celebratory trends to choose from, you’re truly only as old as you feel.