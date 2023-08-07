For Tobeka Lwana, a dream delayed is not a dream denied

Tobeka Lwana gets misty-eyed at the first sight of the images for her cover shoot. The theme is tropical mania, which perfectly complements her evergreen personality.

Later, when we connect on the phone, she says that it has been an emotional day and being named our Woman of the Year in Media is not an honour she takes lightly, especially for someone who is differently abled and often underrepresented. Lwana, who turns 50 in October, was born in the Eastern Cape, the middle child of five girls, in a happy, but strict household – both her parents were in the police force. Education was prioritised, she says.

Lwana stood out from her peers, although her community was very supportive. She was born with achondroplasia, a genetic condition characterised by short limbs and which comes with challenges in terms of bone strength and mobility.

“Just the reality of it and seeing the cover images got me emotional. Looking at a reflection of myself, but in a different way — still me, but even more beautiful. You know when you look at a reflection and think ‘Wow! This is beautiful, is it really me?’” Lwana asks. “Everyone deserves a chance in society... We all deserve to be seen, valued and heard. Disabled, Black or whatever. We all have that intrinsic yearning. So, when we intentionally close the door to others because we don’t know how to deal with them because they are different to what we are used to, that is not humanity. I hope that, with this, others will see me and believe that they too can get a chance.”

After high school, like many at that stage, Lwana went out into the world, flying solo for the first time, enrolling at the then-University of Transkei (now Walter Sisulu University).