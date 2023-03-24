Pass the baton: The OG Warren Masemola

Time-hallowed actor Warren Masemola and his House of Zwide co-star Wanda Zuma are both leading men in their own right.

How did you find your voice in the acting industry?

It was not easy at first, because a lot of people look similar. They have the latest hairstyle, a particular look, and commercially viable language for actors in the City of Gold. However, two years after graduating from drama school I quickly realised that I had a unique selling point, because no one looks or sounds like me.

I also use my skill in speaking different languages, which sets me apart from other actors.

How has living with alopecia affected your acting journey?

I’ve been living with alopecia since I was six years old, and it has taken me on different journeys. A lot of people still don’t understand that alopecia is not an illness, it’s a condition. This condition has given me a different way of storytelling that works for how I look, which makes me completely unique.

Do you think having someone like you in the public has helped people understand alopecia better?

No, it hasn’t. Every time I go on social media, I’ll see someone say I look like Anthony Carrigan (Barry actor with alopecia) or they’ll liken me to a fictitious image of an alien. Society still has a long way to go for people to realise that everyone is different and beautiful, despite how they look.