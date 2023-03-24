Pass the baton: The OG Warren Masemola
"You should never doubt yourself on any day or at any moment in life"
Time-hallowed actor Warren Masemola and his House of Zwide co-star Wanda Zuma are both leading men in their own right.
How did you find your voice in the acting industry?
It was not easy at first, because a lot of people look similar. They have the latest hairstyle, a particular look, and commercially viable language for actors in the City of Gold. However, two years after graduating from drama school I quickly realised that I had a unique selling point, because no one looks or sounds like me.
I also use my skill in speaking different languages, which sets me apart from other actors.
How has living with alopecia affected your acting journey?
I’ve been living with alopecia since I was six years old, and it has taken me on different journeys. A lot of people still don’t understand that alopecia is not an illness, it’s a condition. This condition has given me a different way of storytelling that works for how I look, which makes me completely unique.
Do you think having someone like you in the public has helped people understand alopecia better?
No, it hasn’t. Every time I go on social media, I’ll see someone say I look like Anthony Carrigan (Barry actor with alopecia) or they’ll liken me to a fictitious image of an alien. Society still has a long way to go for people to realise that everyone is different and beautiful, despite how they look.
What is something you’d like to do that you haven’t done before?
I would like to play a person struggling with mental health. Mental illness is a serious pandemic in our society and the world at large. So, carrying such a character, I believe, will raise awareness — mental health is an everyday thing and we should be talking about it, including through storytelling.
What lesson would you teach your younger self?
You should never doubt yourself on any day or at any moment in life. I wish I was born with the guts that Gen-Zs have. They are resilient and full of tenacity; you can’t tell them anything — I wish I had that much fighting spirit in me.
What advice do you have for your co-star, Wanda Zuma?
To hold on tight to his strengths and skills, because nobody else has them but him. I want him to never be shy, to be independent, and to remain strong and tenacious in this industry.
What’s your grooming routine?
I hear people say I’ve got glowing skin, but the secret really is to drink plenty of water and to stay out of the sun.