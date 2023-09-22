Festival girl summer
It’s all eyes on you this festival season with these statement-worthy trends
This season, step outside of your comfort zone with updated classics, fragrance layering, and vibe-check-approved festival grooming.
Makeup: Headliner energy
It’s all eyes on you this festival season with these statement-worthy trends.
Renaissance chrome: Beyoncé fever is still living rent-free in our minds, so give vent to all that Renaissance World Tour fomo with touches of silver and chrome. Whether you take your inspiration from social media or the runways of Hui and Iris van Herpen, the assignment is simple — human disco ball. Go for high-shine silver by way of cream-eyeshadow paints, glitter, silver-leaf stick-ons or crystal rhinestones along the temples, inner corners, brows, or lids.
Try: Dream SQNS Chunky Glitter in Superstar, R125, dreamsqns.com; Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Ice in Cold Heart’d, R540.
Cowgirlcore: The wild, wild west is back — and not how Will Smith left it in the 1990s. Think less literal head-to-toe Western costume and more modern touches via cowboy hats, denim, and bandanas woven into braids or wrapped around the neck. At Philip Plein, cowgirlcore was complemented with sun-kissed, sculpted skin with a seamless bronze and healthy dew. Think undetectable tonal makeup with browns and bronzes washed across lids, cheeks, and lips.
Try: Fenty Beauty Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick in Espresso, R690; Huda Beauty Brown Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette in Chocolate, R600.
Faux rock star: Step into your rock-star era by adding temporary tattoos and piercings. On the runways of Sportmax, K-Way, and AC9, models were sent out with faux tattoos and piercings to add an edgy twist with zero commitment. The key is to keep makeup fairly pared back with one focal point and finish off with dainty tattoo stickers on the temples or body or faux piercings along the nose or lips.
Try: Silver row rings, R220, lovisajewellery.co.za
Left on red: Paint the town red — it’s the colour du jour. As seen at Chanel, Koché, and Moschino, red lips are back and better than ever, from scarlet and cherry red to oxblood, in every texture and finish. Keep the rest of the face pared back and layer on a saturated red of your choice for the ultimate stamp of colour. Try: Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Drama Ink Semi-Matte Liquid Lipstick in 525, R575; The Body Shop Freestyle Multi-Tasking Colour Crayon in Boost, R240
Acid trip: Be inspired by the runways of Salvatore Ferragamo and walk on the psychedelic side of life with bold, acid-inspired hues splashed across the lids, right up to the brow, and set against fresh-faced coverage. The trick is to be free-spirited about it – pick two to three complementary eyeshadow colours and create a paint by mixing the powder with a mixing medium or some setting spray.
Try: Revolution Forever Flawless Dynamic Tranquil Eyeshadow Palette, R184, clicks.co.za; MAC Eyeshadow in Memories of Space, R410; Inglot Duraline 9ml, R269, edgars.co.za
Beauty road test: Underpainting
- Try your hand at the viral trend of underpainting, which reverses the application order of contour, foundation, and highlight for a seamless, lit-from-within coverage.
- Start with prepped, moisturised skin and apply a medium-brown cream contour along the forehead, nose, cheeks, and jawline.
- Blend contour in an upward direction to give cheekbones a more lifted appearance and tap it towards the hairline along the forehead for a seamless finish.
- Apply a brightening concealer to highlight the under-eye area, the centre of the forehead, nose, and chin.
- Lightly layer a buildable foundation after the contouring and highlights with a formula that is not too sheer or full coverage.
- Concentrate application on the areas without any product first and use a light hand to sheer out foundation over contoured and highlighted areas. Finish off with a blush-over foundation for a saturated, clean application.