Festival girl summer

This season, step outside of your comfort zone with updated classics, fragrance layering, and vibe-check-approved festival grooming.

Makeup: Headliner energy

It’s all eyes on you this festival season with these statement-worthy trends.



Renaissance chrome: Beyoncé fever is still living rent-free in our minds, so give vent to all that Renaissance World Tour fomo with touches of silver and chrome. Whether you take your inspiration from social media or the runways of Hui and Iris van Herpen, the assignment is simple — human disco ball. Go for high-shine silver by way of cream-eyeshadow paints, glitter, silver-leaf stick-ons or crystal rhinestones along the temples, inner corners, brows, or lids.

Try: Dream SQNS Chunky Glitter in Superstar, R125, dreamsqns.com; Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Ice in Cold Heart’d, R540.

Cowgirlcore: The wild, wild west is back — and not how Will Smith left it in the 1990s. Think less literal head-to-toe Western costume and more modern touches via cowboy hats, denim, and bandanas woven into braids or wrapped around the neck. At Philip Plein, cowgirlcore was complemented with sun-kissed, sculpted skin with a seamless bronze and healthy dew. Think undetectable tonal makeup with browns and bronzes washed across lids, cheeks, and lips.

Try: Fenty Beauty Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick in Espresso, R690; Huda Beauty Brown Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette in Chocolate, R600.