What women want…
is a man who knows his way around a grooming routine
If you’re fumbling around in the dark when it comes to your grooming routine, we have just the guide to bring a few things into the light. It’s time to address the elephant in the room (and hear a collective sigh of relief from women everywhere) — those grooming habits.
And no, not the ones you think you need but the ones women wish all men practised. Now, gents, this is not to say that you aren’t doing your bit in the grooming department to look good and presentable every day but, in a woman’s world, some men are doing only the bare minimum (shower, shave, deodorant, moisturise). If you’re looking to elevate your grooming and really impress — read on.
7 women-approved grooming tips to adopt
The ultimate women’s wish list of grooming tips and practices every man needs (we know, we’re doing the Lord’s work… you’re welcome)
1. Add that extra “something” to your shower routine:
We’re not saying you should break the bank on shower-time essentials, but swapping out a simple soap bar for a foamy shower gel is a simple but effective tune-up. Not only will it add a veil of scent as soon as you step out of the shower but, if it’s a cream, milk or oil-based shower gel, it can go a long way in hydrating the skin.
2. A fresh trim is the way to a woman’s heart:
Just as women can spend a lot of time (and money) on making sure their hair looks good, your own hair needs the same attention. Whether you have a full head of hair, no hair, a luscious beard or facial fuzz, it all needs a certain level of maintenance. Don’t leave your hair to grow out with scruffy edges or allow your beard to take over your whole face. Make your barber your best friend if you want to elevate your grooming or, at the very least, invest in a pair of clippers to keep your hair and beard looking fresh at home.
3. Ladies love great skin:
We know, skincare can feel like a chore, especially if you have watched women go about their multiple-step skincare routines. It doesn’t have to be that intense, but it’s important to have a skincare routine, even if it’s short. Go for one that you can stick to on a daily basis to keep skin looking healthy and control breakouts, shaving bumps, and flaking — and minimise visible signs of ageing. Start by building your skincare routine around the basics: a cleanser, vitamin C, retinol or hyaluronic-acid serum, and a moisturiser with a built-in SPF, or add a standalone sunscreen with an SPF of 30-50.
4. Yes, you need those skincare extras
Every man’s nightmare has to be anything too complicated, lengthy or that feels unnecessary, but we’re willing to risk your skincare routine going up by two steps for the sake of a face scrub and eye cream. These two products tend to be neglected but can make a world of difference in how skin looks. The skin around the eyes is delicate and susceptible
to dryness, fine lines, flaking, and dark circles. And add a face scrub to your arsenal to help slough off dead skin cells and improve cell turnover. Exfoliating 1-2 times a week can help to get rid of any dry, patchy, flaky areas of skin, improve product absorption, and combat bumps caused by ingrown hairs. Avoid rough, granular scrubs and go for chemical ones that use ingredients such as salicylic acid, lactic acid or glycolic acid to gently remove dead skin.
5. Beard care is a must:
If you’re a member of the beard gang, having beard oil as part of your daily regiment is imperative. Ladies love a beard, but not a dry, scratchy one that doesn’t look healthy. Keep your beard clean and free from dirt, food particles, and product build-up by using a beard shampoo and conditioner daily. On a damp beard, start with 1-2 pumps of beard oil and work through the hair, spreading with the palms and working through with the fingers using a combing action. Use another pump or two if you have a longer, thicker beard or it feels like your beard needs it.
6. Put your best hand (and nails) forward:
If you think nail care is a women-only territory, you’re wrong — it’s for men too. Keeping your nails (fingernails and toenails) short and groomed is a basic hygiene practice. Add a nail kit with a nail clipper, cuticle pusher, and nail file to your arsenal to keep nails groomed and presentable at home. Always finish off with a hydrating hand cream to avoid dry-looking, rough hands. If you like to leave it to the professionals, invest in a file and buff at your local nail salon or barber when needed.
7. Get a cologne (deodorant spray is for boys):
We didn’t want to be the ones to break it to you, but if you’re still only using a deodorant spray or roll-on, what are you doing? Deodorant sprays were fine to use on their own during adolescence but, as an adult, you need to invest in some good-quality colognes.
They don’t have to max out your budget — there are great colognes at all price points. Women love men who smell good and fragrance also makes for a great confidence booster. If you don’t know what kind of fragrances you like, hit the beauty counters and test out a few before committing.
Ask for samples and wear a different one to see how it lasts, how people react to it, how it makes you feel, and how it transforms your skin. Decide if you are a fan of fresh, zesty scents, spicy, heady scents or ones that are more gender-fluid. Once you find the type you like, it’s easier to play around, layer, and customise your scent. You will thank us later for this one.