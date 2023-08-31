What women want…

If you’re fumbling around in the dark when it comes to your grooming routine, we have just the guide to bring a few things into the light. It’s time to address the elephant in the room (and hear a collective sigh of relief from women everywhere) — those grooming habits.

And no, not the ones you think you need but the ones women wish all men practised. Now, gents, this is not to say that you aren’t doing your bit in the grooming department to look good and presentable every day but, in a woman’s world, some men are doing only the bare minimum (shower, shave, deodorant, moisturise). If you’re looking to elevate your grooming and really impress — read on.

7 women-approved grooming tips to adopt

The ultimate women’s wish list of grooming tips and practices every man needs (we know, we’re doing the Lord’s work… you’re welcome)

1. Add that extra “something” to your shower routine:

We’re not saying you should break the bank on shower-time essentials, but swapping out a simple soap bar for a foamy shower gel is a simple but effective tune-up. Not only will it add a veil of scent as soon as you step out of the shower but, if it’s a cream, milk or oil-based shower gel, it can go a long way in hydrating the skin.

2. A fresh trim is the way to a woman’s heart:

Just as women can spend a lot of time (and money) on making sure their hair looks good, your own hair needs the same attention. Whether you have a full head of hair, no hair, a luscious beard or facial fuzz, it all needs a certain level of maintenance. Don’t leave your hair to grow out with scruffy edges or allow your beard to take over your whole face. Make your barber your best friend if you want to elevate your grooming or, at the very least, invest in a pair of clippers to keep your hair and beard looking fresh at home.

3. Ladies love great skin:

We know, skincare can feel like a chore, especially if you have watched women go about their multiple-step skincare routines. It doesn’t have to be that intense, but it’s important to have a skincare routine, even if it’s short. Go for one that you can stick to on a daily basis to keep skin looking healthy and control breakouts, shaving bumps, and flaking — and minimise visible signs of ageing. Start by building your skincare routine around the basics: a cleanser, vitamin C, retinol or hyaluronic-acid serum, and a moisturiser with a built-in SPF, or add a standalone sunscreen with an SPF of 30-50.