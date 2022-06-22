×

Melusi Yeni, Zinhle Mabena team up with Sjava on drama series Isifiso

Mzansi Magic series a potential lifeline for stars

22 June 2022 - 15:32
Emmanuel Tjiya S Mag Editor-in-chief
Actors Ntando Mncube, Zinhle Mabena and Melusi Yeni to star in Mzansi Magic's Isifiso.
Image: Supplied.
Actors Ntando Mncube, Zinhle Mabena and Melusi Yeni to star in Mzansi Magic's Isifiso.
Image: Supplied.

Former Generations actor Melusi Yeni and Isibaya villain Zinhle Mabena are teaming up with musician Sjava for what looks like their big TV comebacks.

The trio will headline Mzansi Magic’s new Monday night drama series Isifiso. 

Before his fall from grace, Yeni was famous as Generations heart-throb Phenyo Mazibuko about 2012. He also had other hot roles in Tshisa, The Wild, Isidingo, Home Affairs and Muvhango. He recently had short-lived stints on Durban Gen and Imbewu: The Seed. 

Television viewers loved to hate Mabena as Sihle before Isibaya concluded. Last year she was embroiled in a nasty divorce battle with estranged husband and business mogul Robert Ngwenya. Mabena made a small appearance on House of Zwide earlier this year.

Sjava’s other acting credits include eHostela and Zone 14.

Image: Supplied.

Premiering on July 4, the show also stars Uzalo star Nelisa Mchunu and Durban Gen actor Ntando Mncube. The supporting cast includes Duduzile Ngcobo, Bandile Maphalala and Nkosinathi Kheswa.

“Monday nights on Mzansi Magic are known and loved for bringing thrilling dramas that keep viewers intrigued, week after week. We’re glad to keep this slot dynamic and of a high standard, and Isifiso is the latest show that we trust will resonate with our viewers.

“It’s fantastic that DStv Compact subscribers will get in on the action from the get-go,” said Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.

“We’re bringing new shows that feature known faces while also unearthing new talent – it’s a good balance of keeping actors’ careers growing and opening up the industry, all while carrying on with our mission as Africa’s best storyteller.”

