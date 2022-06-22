Melusi Yeni, Zinhle Mabena team up with Sjava on drama series Isifiso

Former Generations actor Melusi Yeni and Isibaya villain Zinhle Mabena are teaming up with musician Sjava for what looks like their big TV comebacks.

The trio will headline Mzansi Magic’s new Monday night drama series Isifiso.

Before his fall from grace, Yeni was famous as Generations heart-throb Phenyo Mazibuko about 2012. He also had other hot roles in Tshisa, The Wild, Isidingo, Home Affairs and Muvhango. He recently had short-lived stints on Durban Gen and Imbewu: The Seed.

Television viewers loved to hate Mabena as Sihle before Isibaya concluded. Last year she was embroiled in a nasty divorce battle with estranged husband and business mogul Robert Ngwenya. Mabena made a small appearance on House of Zwide earlier this year.

Sjava’s other acting credits include eHostela and Zone 14.