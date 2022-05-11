Former Idols SA contestant Kevin Maduna branches into acting with new TV role

Idols SA contestant Kevin Maduna is bouncing back with an acting role opposite Thuli Phongolo and Sdumo Mtshali after being booted off the reality show last year in the top 4.

Maduna, known for his velvety voice, made a cameo appearance on season two of SABC1’s drama series Makoti starring Phongolo, Mtshali and Nelisa Mchunu.

Maduna hopes that playing the role of Teddy on the series will open more acting opportunities for him.

“I’m so excited… I feel like I’m branching out more when it comes to my brand. With acting, I realised that there is more opportunities for me in the entertainment industry,” the 29-year-old said.

“Being on the set of Makoti was quite interesting. I got to mingle and interact with other actors who are vastly different from each other. I truly learnt quite a lot being on that set.”

In the show, Maduna portrays a character friend of DJ Mo (Ayanda Makayi), who is battling to come out as a homosexual man.