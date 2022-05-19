×

Fashion & Beauty

Rosemary Zimu credits grandmom for sparking her acting flame

Star rises to new heights via Savage Beauty series

19 May 2022 - 09:25
Masego Seemela Online journalist
Rosemary Zimu talks all things beauty and being the leading star on Savage Beauty.
Image: SUPPLIED

Starlet Rosemary Zimu has come a long way in the acting world – from acting in skits written by her grandmother at three years old to now headlining one of Netflix's biggest series.

The 29-year-old actor is the star of Savage Beauty which sees skin-lightening and bleaching at the forefront of the storyline.

The six-episode show features a stellar cast of Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, Angela Sithole, Jesse Suntele, Oros Mampofu, Mpho Sebeng, Dumisani Mbebe, Slindile Nodangala and John Ncamane.

Making her return to e.tv daily drama Scandal! as Lily-Juice today, SMag caught up with the rising star.

Who is Rosemary Zimu?

I'm a prayerful woman who is family oriented. I can be strict at times but it’s mainly because I like orderly things. I’m also a lover of basketball, who happens to be an actress.

How did you get into acting?                                  

I got into acting when I was very young. My grandmother would read stories to me and my cousins and she would tell us to act out the roles. I was between three or four at the time – little did I know she’d spark the flame of acting that I had inside me.

In preschool my grandmother made me play the role of Sarafina, she actually introduced me into the arts. When I got to high school, I did drama and theatre. In 2015 that’s when I saw all my hard work come to fruition when I landed the role of Champagne in the movie Champagne.   

How do you feel about your newfound fame? 

It’s really interesting but to be honest, I’m not really concerned about being popular, I just want to be acknowledged for my craft and acting ability.

How was it playing the role of Zinhle in Savage Beauty? 

It was tons of fun, not only did I learn a lot about Zinhle but I learned a lot about myself as well. I love taking up roles that challenge me, hence I said yes to the character – Zinhle is quite cutthroat and unapologetic at it.

Image: SUPPLIED

What was your most memorable moment on the set of the series? 

Every moment where cast members were all on set. Scene after scene we were able to produce beautiful and organic moments. Having the more seasoned actors we look up to being on set with us (the young cast) was one of the most memorable moments I’ll forever cherish. We were able to learn a lot from them.

How is it like to be back on Scandal!

Quite fun. It’s like I never left. I can’t wait for fans of the show to see the journey Lily-Juice is set to embark on.

What’s your definition of beauty? 

Beauty for me is how a person is on the inside. Yes, we see the physical before we see what’s inside but when your physical is as beautiful as your spirit and your heart, then there will be no ugliness about you.

What is your beauty routine?

[Laughs] I actually don’t have one. I just wash my face, tone and moisturise with Fenty Beauty which I bought online. Yes, I waited for them for months to get to SA, but I don’t regret the wait. Also, sunscreen is very important for your skin and don’t forget to hydrate.

You rock a bald-head well. How can one rock it like you? 

Just be confident. If you’re confident, no one will see anything wrong with it.

