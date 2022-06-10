Grieving Tebatso Mashishi finds healing in music

Ever since he stepped onto the television scene three years ago, talented actor, writer and rapper Tebatso Mashishi has become a familiar face in the entertainment industry.

Mashishi burst onto our screens with his portrayal of the cool wannabe entrepreneur called Papi on the highly acclaimed film Matwetwe, which he believes helped enhance his impeccable storytelling skills.

Mashishi was born in Limpopo and moved to Mpumalanga at a young age, before his family finally settled in Atteridgeville, Tshwane.

While he now assumes the role of Kgosi on SABC 2 soapie Muvhango, Mashishi has also been feeding his rap career by creating music that helps him keep a level head.

He goes by the stage name Prodykal Son, derived from the Bible’s prodigal son story. “Funny enough, I started out as a musician. My life soon changed from music to acting but I’ve been doing music for the longest time.