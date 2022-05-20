Zola Nombona taps into business with shapewear brand

Having first been introduced to the acting industry as Shado on SABC1’s drama series Intersexions nine years ago, actor Zola Nombona has since morphed into a businesswoman who has embarked on a new business venture that celebrates different body shapes and sizes.

The actor, who’s known for her quirkiness and bold acting skills, describes her new shapewear, Lxve, as a range that girlchildren as young as 13 and women aged over 60 can wear.

Nombona’s shapewear that has been in the making for years is a love letter to her body, one she grew into loving after giving birth to her two-year-old son, Cebelihle. “As young women, we always look for comfortability when we want to wear something underneath. What used to frustrate me was the type of shapewear I’d wear, especially after I gave birth,” she says.

“I wanted something I could chill and relax in after taking my clothes off from a long day’s work. Something that I can also feel sexy in… little did I know that’s how Lxve would be born.”

During the thought process, Nombona veered towards her sentiments that her shapewear isn’t about body positivity but more on “body immortality” – meaning holistically loving one’s body as it is despite your age.

“We as women go through a lot with our bodies. At times we love our bodies and other times we don’t. I’m hoping our brand will help with giving women the confidence to be happy in their vessel and their own skin.”

Nombona has journeyed motherhood for the past two years and in it she has learnt not to subject herself to societal pressures of bouncing back to the body she had before her baby.

She believes such an unrealistic notion is somewhat enforced on women who should be grateful for bringing a life into the world and not obsessed over the version they were before giving birth.