Connie Chiume celebrates milestone birthday in style
Veteran actress will forever remain a child at heart
Queen Elizabeth II was not the only one who marked a milestone at the weekend with her platinum jubilee, closer to home Connie Chiume celebrated her 70th birthday.
The veteran actor's star-studded party at 012 Lifestyle Brooklyn in Pretoria included her famous friends and colleagues. These included Thembi Nyandeni, Israel Matseke-Zulu, Sannah Mchunu, Sicelo Buthelezi, Thembi Seete, KB Motsilenyane, Thembsie Matu and Fezile Makhanya.
The former SMag cover star renowned for her roles in Black Panther, Rhythm City and Gomora tells us what seven lessons she has learnt over the past seven decades.
Acting
One of the most important aspects is to always be dedicated to your craft or talent. Once you have that, you need to be disciplined and remain focused. Being a freelancer isn’t easy, so dedication will take you a long way. Learn not to ever be big-headed no matter how big of a star you become. Respect and humility are always key to sustaining yourself in such an industry.
I don’t know how but I knew I’d be where I am today [when I started]. Even as a child living in Welkom during the apartheid era, I remember telling my mother that I’d one day go to London. I had a dream to see my name in lights and guess what, it happened. Now I go overseas like nobody’s business to act on big productions.
Motherhood
Always make time for your family no matter how busy you are. You brought children into the world and it’s only right to do good by them – to always make sure their needs are sorted and they’re living comfortably.
Love
Love is a beautiful thing, irrespective of age, gender or anything. When it’s done right and nurtured it can be enjoyed to the utmost level.
Money
[The biggest lesson I've learnt about money is] to know how to stretch and use my money wisely especially being a freelancer. At times you’d work on a project for three months and for the next three months you’re without a job, so learning how to manage the money you earn wisely is very beneficial. I’ve also learnt how to make sure my money carries me through the months. To insure important things such as health, housing etc. I always make it a point not to feel the pressures of social media where one ends up posting things they do not even have. I keep to my lane, money-wise.
Fashion and beauty
Because of my age now, I’ve slowed down in terms of how I dress. But back in my time, my friends and I would shop every week. We’d buy shoes, hats, dresses and suits. When we’d go on tour, we would travel with many suitcases; one for shoes, one for underwear, the other for hats and dresses. I used to kill it in terms of fashion. However, right now, I buy anything that looks good no matter the store, cheap or expensive.
Always do things moderately. Try not to overindulge in the wrong foods or alcohol because that ages you quicker. Make sure to get enough sleep, drink plenty of water and look after your body by exercising.
Spirituality
Growing up I was raised in a Christian home. As I got older, I chose to continue with the religion I was raised by. I also strongly believe in the power of the universe and the higher source that does miraculous things. I believe God continues to be my protector, my provider and my everything.
Friendship
Firstly, no man is an island. You need someone you can call a friend. Secondly, we are all on a journey and along the way you meet certain people who’ll be there with you from the beginning of it all.
Some will get lost along the way, but some will remain and those ones can be classified as real friends. I am still friends with people I met in the 1970s, they were even there at my 70th and it was very nice to be celebrating with people who’ve been with me through it all.
Age
I'm still surprised that I'm 70. The last time I checked I was just 50 years old... but jokes aside, as you age you become settled with what you want and need. You become content with your choices. Another thing is that no matter how old you are, you never stop dreaming or feel like achieving certain things. I may be grown but I'll forever remain a child at heart.
