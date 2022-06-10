Connie Chiume celebrates milestone birthday in style

Queen Elizabeth II was not the only one who marked a milestone at the weekend with her platinum jubilee, closer to home Connie Chiume celebrated her 70th birthday.

The veteran actor's star-studded party at 012 Lifestyle Brooklyn in Pretoria included her famous friends and colleagues. These included Thembi Nyandeni, Israel Matseke-Zulu, Sannah Mchunu, Sicelo Buthelezi, Thembi Seete, KB Motsilenyane, Thembsie Matu and Fezile Makhanya.

The former SMag cover star renowned for her roles in Black Panther, Rhythm City and Gomora tells us what seven lessons she has learnt over the past seven decades.

Acting

One of the most important aspects is to always be dedicated to your craft or talent. Once you have that, you need to be disciplined and remain focused. Being a freelancer isn’t easy, so dedication will take you a long way. Learn not to ever be big-headed no matter how big of a star you become. Respect and humility are always key to sustaining yourself in such an industry.

I don’t know how but I knew I’d be where I am today [when I started]. Even as a child living in Welkom during the apartheid era, I remember telling my mother that I’d one day go to London. I had a dream to see my name in lights and guess what, it happened. Now I go overseas like nobody’s business to act on big productions.