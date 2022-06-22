Hlophe granted leave to appeal 'gross misconduct' finding at the SCA

Western Cape judge president John Hlophe's challenge to a gross misconduct finding will now move to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) after the high court on Wednesday granted him leave to appeal.

Hlophe was found guilty by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in August last year. This followed a judicial conduct tribunal that found he had improperly sought to influence two of the highest court’s justices to violate their oaths of office in relation to a 2008 complaint that he had sought to influence the outcome of cases, then pending before the apex court, related to corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma.

Hlophe challenged the JSC's decision in the high court in Johannesburg but his case was dismissed by a full bench in May. However, the judges who dismissed his case, acting judge president Aubrey Ledwaba, deputy judge president Roland Sutherland and judge Margie Victor, have granted Hlophe leave to appeal to the SCA.

In a short judgment from the court, the three judges said while they thought Hlophe's appeal application lacked merit, it was “plain that the case has raised matters of significant public importance”.