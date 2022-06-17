'My grade 5 English teacher sparked my love for writing'

Chris Q Radebe. This name seems familiar, right? You’ve probably seen it come up on your screens on some of your favourite soapies and telenovela.

Since stepping into the television scriptwriting scene in 2010, Radebe has mastered his craft as one of SA’s top-ranking scriptwriters.

The KwaZulu-Natal-born actor, who started nursing the idea of being a writer at the tender age of 11, was inspired by the likes of the late renowned scriptwriter Christian Blomkamp to embark on his own journey in the television sphere as a scriptwriter.

Radebe is famously known for his recurring role as Dabula Ngubane on the Mzansi Magic soapie Isibaya.

The character of Dabula is the one that made him gain fame across the country, despite being a writer for several well-known South African drama series such as Uzalo, The Throne and The Queen.

“I got into acting because my friend Angus asked me to take up the role of Dabula on Isibaya…I wasn’t keen to do it but I tried it out anyway,” he explains the reason viewers have seen his face on TV.

“See, I only act if there’s a need for me to act. I’m not going to go out there and audition, that’s not what I do. I am mostly a scriptwriter, that’s what I prefer to do.”

In conversation with TimeOut, Radebe explains he finds it quite disrespectful to call himself an actor as there are far more talented actors in the South African landscape who have been honing their skills for years.