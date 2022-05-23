Childhood beauty pageants opened Matshepo Sekgopi's eyes to opportunities

The River star Matshepo Sekgopi’s, renowned for playing Dimpho, humble beginnings shaped her view and perspective of the world and what it had to offer despite her reserved persona.

From when she was a child growing up in Kagiso, West Rand, the 25-year-old actor enjoyed dipping her feet in the world of creative arts and drama.

She started out with beauty pageants, which opened her eyes to the world of performance and opportunities in the world of arts.

“My parents noted the things I was interested in when I was younger. I’d juggle school and beauty pageants," Sekgopi remembers.

“Because I was exposed to the arts and performance at a younger age, my family decided to hire an agent who managed to get me auditions… I went to a series of them but nothing was coming through. I later lost faith in getting any voiceovers or acting gigs but didn’t stop auditioning.”

When she least expected, she got a call from Bomb Productions informing her that she had nabbed the role of Zingi in popular SABC 1 show Soul Buddyz.

“I was getting compliments for my acting, people were telling me that ‘this was just the beginning for you, you’re still going to go far’ – that’s when I told myself ‘this is what I need to do growing up’.”

Then her role as Ntombi in Zone 14 sparked numerous other gigs in A Place Called Home, Isibaya and Ingoma.